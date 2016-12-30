RPB Parks & Recreation Department Winter Youth Activities

The Royal Palm Beach Parks & Recreation department welcomes everyone, residents and non-residents, to participate in RPB village-run programs and activities this winter.

• Register now for a two-week Winter Break Youth Camp for boys and girls, ages 6-12 years old. Camp is being held at Commons Park in Royal Palm Beach through Jan. 6. Camp hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Royal Palm Beach resident fee is $245 for two weeks. The non-resident fee is $270 for two weeks.

• Register now for a 20-hour VPK Prep: Adventures in Learning class led by a certified teacher in the early childhood classroom at the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center. Classes prepare preschoolers (ages 3-5 years old) for VPK and kindergarten. Classes are held twice a week in the mornings, from 10 a.m. to noon. Classes will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from Jan. 9 through Feb. 8, or on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 10 through Feb. 9. The session fee for residents is $135; the fee for non-residents is $160.

• Register now for Youth Dance Classes at the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center, which are offered in 7-week sessions and are open to dancers ages 2 -13 years old. Ballet, tap and jazz classes are available Monday through Thursday starting Jan. 10. Morning and afternoon classes are available. Resident fees range from $100 to $265; non-resident fees range from $120 to $290.

• Registration has begun at the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center for Baton, Poms & Ribbon Classes being held at the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center. Classes are open to grades Kindergarten through grade six on Wednesdays, from 6 to 6:45 p.m. for seven weeks. Dates of the next session are Jan. 11 through Feb. 22. The fee for residents is $58; the fee for non-residents is $73.

Pre-registration is required for all activities. Call (561) 790-5124 or visit www.royalpalmbeach.com for more information.

Briefs