RPB Sunshine League Taking Registrations

The Royal Palm Beach Parks & Recreation Department will offer a fun, non-competitive baseball league for youth ages 5 through young adult with special needs called the Royal Palm Beach Sunshine League. The league’s opening date is Feb. 10. The fee is $20 for Royal Palm Beach residents and $25 for non-residents. Players’ siblings are also invited to play. The league fee includes a uniform top. Compassionate coaches are needed. Register at the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center at 100 Sweet Bay Lane, or at www.royalpalmbeach.com. For more info., call (561) 790-5124.

Briefs