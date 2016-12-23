haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne mobil porno seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı porno izle videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin sex izle hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

RPBHS Senior Nestor Jimenez Wins Holiday Card Design Contest

December 23, 2016

Royal Palm Beach High School student Nestor Jimenez received a special surprise recently. He was recognized as one of the four winners of Dr. Robert Avossa’s Superintendent Holiday Card Competition hosted by the School District of Palm Beach County.

“I was surprised,” Jimenez, 18, said.

A senior art student at RPBHS, Jimenez is enrolled in Drawing 3 and AP Photography, creative classes where he is polishing his skills.

He, and other students, were tasked with creating a holiday card design to spread holiday cheer to members of the community. The contest was open to elementary, middle and high school students.

His inspiration? The school district’s logo for “Pillars of Effective Instruction,” which includes “standards,” “personalized,” “high expectations” and “engaged.”

“Wouldn’t it be a great idea to put it as candles?” he thought when he saw the original design.

Before he went to use Photoshop, he asked for his mother’s advice. After all, she had won a design contest in the past. She told him to keep it simple.

“I did my best to make the card simple,” Jimenez said. “So, I was thinking, ‘OK, I’ll do the same thing: Make it simple, not too much, not too excessive, and hope for the best.’”

When he heard the news, he was excited. Everyone offered their congratulations for his design.

When Jimenez went to meet school district officials, he was presented with a special gift — a hard copy of his greeting card. “I was proud that my work got shared, and that my work is now offered to the people of Florida,” he said.

Jimenez’s card design will be joined by designs from Meybelyn Bauza from Clifford O. Taylor/Kirklane Elementary School, Angela Valenti from Forest Hill High School and Maria Viloria from Omni Middle School.

ESE School Counselor Kathryn Murphy was thrilled at the news.

“Nestor has always been a driven, hardworking and creative student. He has grown over the last three years and honed in on his talent with media, as exhibited by his wonderful holiday card. We are so proud of his accomplishments!” she said.

As Jimenez nears graduation, he is working on his portfolio and planning his future.

“I want to go to an art school that could really help me learn and get a job in the future as an artist,” Jimenez said. “Art is a very competitive field. The competition is tough.”

