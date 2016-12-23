Sem Ridge Slugger Headed To Power Showcase Derby In Miami

Seminole Ridge High School junior Nick Healton will be participating in the 10th annual Power Showcase and Homerun Derby at the Marlins Stadium in Miami as part of the International Power Showcase High School Home Run Derby.

Athletes from all over the world come to participate in this special event.

Healton will be competing against 32 other players in his category to hit the farthest home-run ball and to get the most base hits while batting.

“I’ve been playing for as long as I can remember, [since] 3 or 4 years old,” the 17-year-old said.

The road to the Power Showcase hasn’t been easy; hard work and determination have gotten Healton to where he is today. He had surgery on both of his elbows and wasn’t sure if he would be able to play again. Now, he has the chance to play with some of the finest young players in the world, and be coached by some of the best coaches.

“I am very proud of him for how hard he has worked the past few years to get where he is after having major surgeries on both elbows, and very proud that he was nominated by his travel team coach to get this opportunity to play at Marlins Stadium,” his mother Mary Healton said. “It’s an honor to be nominated.”

Louie Siciliano, head baseball coach of the Vipers Travel Showcase baseball team, nominated Healton.

“Nick is an outstanding young man who loves the game of baseball,” Siciliano wrote in his nomination letter. “He is a pleasure to coach and always does what is asked of him by the coaching staff. He will be a great representative of your baseball program both on and off the field. He comes to practice every day with a great attitude and an outstanding work ethic. He is an incredible teammate and plays an integral role in building team unity.”

Siciliano went on to call him a “dedicated and a hungry player” who carries himself as a professional.

“He wants to win championships, and it shows in the way he plays and carries himself,” Siciliano wrote. “He has made great strides toward improving all aspects of his game. He trains hard and has a lot of heart.”

For the Home Run Derby, Healton was given the opportunity to choose a charity to partner with. Donations can be made based on how many home runs he hits, or one-time donations, that are then given to the charity of his choosing through Home Runs That Help.

Healton worked with the Special Needs Baseball League in Royal Palm Beach last year and chose that program as his partner.

“It was pretty cool. I wasn’t sure how it was going to go because I’ve never volunteered or anything like that before,” he said. “After everything I’ve been through, with baseball and everything, I figured with kids who really want to play, it’s cool to see how happy they are.”

The opportunity to work with special-needs kids was unique for Healton, who enjoyed providing the opportunity to help them play, working with them both as a coach and volunteer.

He chose the Special Needs Baseball League to help them with equipment costs. The desire to help others, even if it is just getting one child to smile because they had a good time playing, is important to Healton.

In the future, Healton is looking forward toward getting a good college education and would love the chance to play college baseball.

For more information about the showcase, which takes place from Tuesday, Dec. 27 to Friday, Dec. 30, visit www.power-showcase.com.

Donation checks can be made payable to Royal Palm Beach Parks & Recreation. For more information, call (561) 790-5124. Donations must be made by Sunday, Jan. 1.

The Special Needs Baseball League takes place from February through April, with registration until Jan. 31 at the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center. Players ages 5 or older, and their siblings, are eligible to play. The fee is $20 per player for Royal Palm Beach residents and $25 for non-residents.

