Sons Of Italy Deliver Toys To PWH

By at December 23, 2016 | 12:01 am | Print

The Sons of Italy Michelangelo Lodge #2864 brought dozens of toys to the Children’s Hospital at Palms West on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The toys were donated by members of the lodge at their annual Christmas party. “It gets better and better every year,” Sam Pittaro said of the amount of donations. Call Pittaro at (561) 412-8684 or Pat Devivo at (561) 249-1298 to learn more about the lodge and upcoming events. Photos by Shayna Tanen

