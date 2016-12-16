Sons Of Italy Lodge Collects Toy Donations At Holiday Party

The Sons of Italy Michelangelo Lodge #2864 hosted a Christmas Party on Monday, Dec. 12 at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center. Members brought toys for children at Palms West Hospital. The Sons of Italy are accepting new members and planning events for the coming year. The group meets on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Cultural Center. For more info., call Pat Devivo at (561) 249-1298 or contact Sam Pittaro at (561) 412-8684 or osiasam@bellsouth.net.

Around Town Royal Palm Beach