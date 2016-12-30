St. Michael Church Sends Gifts To Kids In Belle Glade

Members of St. Michael Lutheran Church in Wellington supported the students of PEPPI Headstart in Belle Glade by donating 80 Angel Tree gifts to the children there. The gifts were delivered on Monday, Dec. 19 by three members of the church. Each child’s gift was composed of a toy and book of the child’s choosing, and appropriately sized clothing. It is an annual event that the church’s congregation has embraced as part of its outreach programs. Shown above are (L-R) Vernon Thornton, council representative of St. Michael’s Outreach; Darrell Bowen; Terrisha Atkins, PEPPI staff member; Nancy Gerace; and Shirley Coney, director of the PEPPI program.

People