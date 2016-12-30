haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne mobil porno seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı porno izle videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin sex izle hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Tickets Now On Sale For Father Daughter Dance

By at December 30, 2016 | 12:04 am | Print

Fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers and all blends of families are invited to take part in Wellington’s annual Father Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The theme for the evening is “Sweet Dreams in Candy Land.” It will be a night of delight designed for daughters ages 5 to 14, and includes dancing, dinner, games and pictures. Each couple will receive a keepsake to cherish the memories of this fun evening.

The Father Daughter Dance will take place in the Village Park gymnasium, located at 11700 Pierson Road, from 6 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale through Thursday, Feb. 2, or until sold out, and can be purchased at Village Park or the Wellington Community Center (12150 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). The cost is $50 per resident couple and $62.50 per non-resident couple. Additional tickets can also be purchased for $20 per resident and $25 per non-resident.

This event is partially sponsored by Simon Orthodontics. Additional sponsorship opportunities are still available.

This event is expected to sell out, so purchase tickets early. For more info., call (561) 753-2484.

Briefs

Post Your Comments