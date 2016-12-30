Tickets Now On Sale For Father Daughter Dance

Fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers and all blends of families are invited to take part in Wellington’s annual Father Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The theme for the evening is “Sweet Dreams in Candy Land.” It will be a night of delight designed for daughters ages 5 to 14, and includes dancing, dinner, games and pictures. Each couple will receive a keepsake to cherish the memories of this fun evening.

The Father Daughter Dance will take place in the Village Park gymnasium, located at 11700 Pierson Road, from 6 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale through Thursday, Feb. 2, or until sold out, and can be purchased at Village Park or the Wellington Community Center (12150 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). The cost is $50 per resident couple and $62.50 per non-resident couple. Additional tickets can also be purchased for $20 per resident and $25 per non-resident.

This event is partially sponsored by Simon Orthodontics. Additional sponsorship opportunities are still available.

This event is expected to sell out, so purchase tickets early. For more info., call (561) 753-2484.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs