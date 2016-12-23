Top District Honor For Yolanda Gaona Of Seminole Ridge

Congratulations to Yolanda Gaona, Seminole Ridge High School administrative assistant for adult and community education (ACE), chosen by the Palm Beach County School District and its assistant principals as support staff of the year.

In his letter nominating Gaona, Dr. John Hay, assistant principal for ACE, spoke highly of Gaona’s knowledge and experience, her organizational skills, her attention to detail and her excellent customer service, particularly in responding to the needs of the diverse Acreage/Loxahatchee community.

Gaona has served as Seminole Ridge’s ACE administrative assistant since the school opened in 2005.

Students Chosen for All-District Bands 2017 — SRHS saw its highest number of students ever accepted to be a part of the 2017 All-District Honor Bands following auditions Dec. 13.

Congratulations to the ninth and 10th grade All-District Band: freshman Victoria Holt, principal trombone, and Victoria Plante-Leon, bass clarinet; as well as the 11th and 12th grade All-District Band members: Jacob Krapes, contrabass clarinet; Dorian Piloto, tuba; and Allen Reyna, baritone-saxophone.

ABOVE: Dr. John Hay with honoree Yolanda Gaona.

