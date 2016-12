CLICK THE HEADLINE ABOVE (or the front cover above if it is visible) to pull up the Town-Crier Digital Issue for December 23, 2016. LEAD STORIES: ITID OKs Changes To Acreage Community Park… Many Improvements On Display As IPC Launches 2017 Season… RPB Councilman Dave Swift Will Seek Re-Election… Area Governments Aim To Keep Sober Home Scofflaws In Line… Luxury Movie Theater Now Open At Wellington Green… RPB OKs Zoning-In-Progress Rule To Control Marijuana Clinics… Royal Palm Beach Council Passes ‘Reasonable Accommodation’ Policy… Sem Ridge Slugger Headed To Power Showcase Derby In Miami… RPBHS Senior Nestor Jimenez Wins Holiday Card Design Contest… Royal Palm Beach’s Gary Scittorale Builds Custom Tiny Homes…

Digital Issue