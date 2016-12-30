Toy Drive Brings Holiday Cheer To PWH

As part of the eighth annual Hometown Holiday Toy Drive, Santa delivered presents to children at Palms West Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 22. The members of the Wellington Village Council and volunteers from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue met up with hospital officials to help Santa give out presents. The toys were donated by businesses, faith-based organizations and residents throughout Wellington as part of the annual toy drive. Photos by Shayna Tanen

