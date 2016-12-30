Toy Drive Event At Wellington Church

Wellington’s Hometown Holiday Toy Drive, sponsored by Interfaith and the Village of Wellington, gave out toys at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church on Thursday, Dec. 22. Families with a total of 378 kids signed up for toys. Each child received two big toys and one small toy. There was free gift wrapping and arts and crafts to keep the kids busy while adults shopped the tables. Interfaith community churches and temples come together to help kids in Wellington with programs throughout the year.

