Tyler DiFiore of Wellington has been accepted for admission for the 2017-18 academic year at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. DiFiore has been awarded the Martin Luther Award of $16,000. A national liberal arts college with an enrollment of 2,150, Luther offers an academic curriculum that leads to degrees in more than 60 majors and pre-professional programs. For more info., visit www.luther.edu.

People