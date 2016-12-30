U.S. Olympic Committee Recognizes Paralympic Sport Club

U.S. Paralympics, a division of the United States Olympic Committee, officially recognized the Paralympic Sport Club Palm Beach County, located in the CMAA Therapeutic Recreation Complex in Lake Worth, as a bronze level club as part of the Paralympic Sport Club Excellence Program.

“Paralympic sport clubs are critical not only for the development of athletes, but also for the growth of the Paralympic movement in the United States,” said Rick Adams, chief of Paralympic sport and National Governing Body organizational development. “We are grateful for the investment these Paralympic sports clubs have made in their communities, and we are proud to honor their commitment to excellence in supporting future Paralympic athletes.”

The multi-tier excellence program has benchmarks at the bronze, silver and gold levels to give participating clubs a blueprint for transitioning from a basic provider (bronze level) to an elite provider (gold level) of Paralympic programming.

“For many years, our Therapeutic Recreation Section has been recognized as a national leader in providing programs for persons with disabilities,” Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation Director Eric Call said. “Hosting a local level Paralympic sports club and being recognized for excellence at the bronze level is a tribute to our very talented and supportive staff that I am extremely proud of.”

All participating clubs must start at the bronze level before moving to the silver and gold levels. “Being recognized as a home for Paralympic sports in our community is rewarding in itself, but also achieving the bronze level club status with U.S. Paralympics sets our standards even higher to offer better quality sport programming for people with physical disabilities,” said Daniella Robbins, adapted sports coordinator and recreation specialist with the county.

For more information about the Paralympic Sport Club Palm Beach County, contact Robbins at (561) 966-7083 or e-mail drobbins@pbcgov.org.

