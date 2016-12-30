USPA Launching Global Polo Network With ChukkerTV

The United States Polo Association (USPA) has entered a three-year partnership with ChukkerTV to be the live-stream provider for the USPA Polo Network at www.uspolo.org.

The USPA will live-stream approximately 140 games in 2017, including the 113th U.S. Open Polo Championship and all Florida high-goal tournaments, the East Coast Open, the Pacific Coast Open, the U.S. Open Women’s Polo Championship, the U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship, the National Youth Tournament Series, Men’s and Women’s National Intercollegiate Championships, the International Intercollegiate Challenge Cup, the Townsend Cup, the USPA International Cup and the National Twenty Goal.

ChukkerTV was the first to introduce state-of-the-art live-streaming for polo in January 2014 at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington. It was well-received for its cutting-edge technology and ability to promote the sport to a wider audience. ChukkerTV played a significant role in implementing instant replay for polo and was the first to bring live and on-demand polo into living rooms around the world, helping to expand the sport’s exposure.

“ChukkerTV has been an innovator in live-streaming and built out a network that is robust and reliable. The U.S. Polo Association is excited to partner with ChukkerTV to deliver our new digital platform, USPA Polo Network, so that our members can enjoy watching polo anywhere, on their mobile devices via our new app, or at home on their TV through AppleTV, Roku and Android TV,” said Joe Meyer, chairman of the United States Polo Association. “More importantly, we believe this partnership will allow the USPA to expand our magnificent sport and introduce polo to more potential players, partners and sponsors.”

The USPA Polo Network will be available at www.uspolo.org in early 2017. Polo fans will be able to watch live games, past games on demand and weekly special-interest shows. This content will include The 60, The Legacy Series, Top 10 Plays of the Week and ProProfiles. The shows will feature weekly highlights of USPA tournament results around the country, as well as key USPA content with a focus on member clubs, USPA members and professionals.

The USPA and ChukkerTV also will collaborate to create a USPA Polo Network app. Polo fans will be able to download the app to watch the sport easily and uninterrupted.

“It has been a great privilege to partner and work with the USPA over the last three years in bringing live polo to polo fans and enthusiasts around the globe,” said Mike Ferreira, ChukkerTV’s executive producer. “We are excited to continue that partnership, grow the audience and help the USPA and its members enjoy the best digital polo content anytime, anywhere.”

This partnership between the USPA and ChukkerTV will increase the exposure for polo globally. The combined social media efforts will showcase polo from a thrilling perspective through instant video clips during the live stream along with player interviews, vignettes and game updates.

Founded in 1890, the USPA is the national governing body for the sport of polo. USPA has almost 300 member clubs, with thousands of individual members, and oversees 40 national tournaments. For more information, visit www.uspolo.org.

