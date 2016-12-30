Wellington Chamber Honors Mazza As Medical & Wellness Professional

The Medical & Wellness Committee of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce has honored Dr. Lori Mazza as its Medical & Wellness Professional of the Month.

Mazza graduated as valedictorian from Nova Southeastern University in 1995. Her education included a four-month rotation at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, where she was trained under some of the top ophthalmologists in the country. Then she completed a one-year residency in ocular disease at Aran and Holbrook Eye Associates in Miami. She is an active member of the Palm Beach County Optometric Association, the Florida Optometric Association and the American Optometric Association.

Vision Source Family Vision Center in Wellington is a full scope, state-of-the-art optometric practice providing the highest quality vision care to children and adults in a friendly, comfortable and professional atmosphere. “It is our mission to exceed expectations, to provide excellence in vision care services and products, to remain at the technological forefront of our profession, and to inspire confidence by educating our patients,” Mazza said.

Utilizing advanced diagnostic technology and vision correction products, Family Vision Center performs comprehensive eye examinations, diagnoses and treats eye diseases, and handles cases of foreign bodies in the eye. The team specializes in fitting a large variety of contact lenses from simple to complex cases, including astigmatism, multifocal and keratoconus, as well as eyewear designing and dispensing.

Family Vision Center also specializes in vision therapy for patients who have lazy eye, developmental issues or perceptual problems.

Vision Source Family Vision Center is located at 3175 State Road 7 in Wellington. For more information, call (561) 439-2020 or visit www.visionsource-fvcenter.com.

