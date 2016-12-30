haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne mobil porno seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı porno izle videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin sex izle hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Wellington Chamber Honors Mazza As Medical & Wellness Professional

December 30, 2016

The Medical & Wellness Committee of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce has honored Dr. Lori Mazza as its Medical & Wellness Professional of the Month.

Mazza graduated as valedictorian from Nova Southeastern University in 1995. Her education included a four-month rotation at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, where she was trained under some of the top ophthalmologists in the country. Then she completed a one-year residency in ocular disease at Aran and Holbrook Eye Associates in Miami. She is an active member of the Palm Beach County Optometric Association, the Florida Optometric Association and the American Optometric Association.

Vision Source Family Vision Center in Wellington is a full scope, state-of-the-art optometric practice providing the highest quality vision care to children and adults in a friendly, comfortable and professional atmosphere. “It is our mission to exceed expectations, to provide excellence in vision care services and products, to remain at the technological forefront of our profession, and to inspire confidence by educating our patients,” Mazza said.

Utilizing advanced diagnostic technology and vision correction products, Family Vision Center performs comprehensive eye examinations, diagnoses and treats eye diseases, and handles cases of foreign bodies in the eye. The team specializes in fitting a large variety of contact lenses from simple to complex cases, including astigmatism, multifocal and keratoconus, as well as eyewear designing and dispensing.

Family Vision Center also specializes in vision therapy for patients who have lazy eye, developmental issues or perceptual problems.

Vision Source Family Vision Center is located at 3175 State Road 7 in Wellington. For more information, call (561) 439-2020 or visit www.visionsource-fvcenter.com.

