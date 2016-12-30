Wellington Garden Club To Meet On Jan. 3 At New Community Center

The Wellington Garden Club will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3 in the Lakeview Room at the new Wellington Community Center (12150 W. Forest Hill Blvd.).

A light breakfast begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by a business meeting at 10:30 a.m. and a program at 11:30 a.m. on “Our Pollinators: Butterflies and Bees,” presented by Teri Jabour.

Jabour, who has lived in Florida for 41 years, has worked at the Nature Conservancy’s Blowing Rocks Preserve on Jupiter Island, and has been program coordinator at the Grassy Waters Preserve.

Jabour is currently president of the Atala Chapter of the North American Butterfly Association (NABA), and a master gardener with the Palm Beach County Extension Service. She is active in butterfly surveys, conservation and butterfly gardens.

Guests are welcome, but seating is limited. RSVP to Doreen Baxter at doreenspot@comcast.net or (561) 793-6013.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs