Wellington Girls Grab A 44-32 Win Over The Lancers

BY GENE NARDI On Thursday, Dec. 15, the Wellington High School girls basketball team traveled to John I. Leonard High School in a key district match-up and defeated the Lancers 44-32 to remain unbeaten in the district.

The victory also marked the ninth straight win for the Wolverines, who lost a close season opener to Palm Beach Lakes High School.

The Lancers (3-4) drew first blood to get on the board, after an early defensive battle between the two. John I. Leonard jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but Wellington (9-1) clawed back when Jill Duncan sunk a three-pointer to close the gap to 4-3 midway through the first period.

The Lancers managed to hold an 11-8 lead to close the first period, but McKenzie Streuerer dropped a three-pointer to at the buzzer to give Wellington some momentum going into the second period.

The Wolverines achieved enough to tie the game twice in the second period. The Lancers were successful under the boards early on, getting the rebounds and capitalizing to maintain the lead.

Streuerer struck again with a three-pointer to give the Wolverines the lead for the first time in the game, 16-13. Despite the Lancers battling back to keep it close, Wellington sustained a 27-21 halftime lead.

Through the third period, Wellington continued to take advantage of opportunities with quick scores to control the lead 35-27. The Lancers fell victim to turnovers, due in part to a stingy Wolverine defense.

The Wellington offense mounted a 12-point lead they were able to lock down, 44-32, to take the district win and keep the team’s winning streak alive.

Streuerer was the leading scorer for the Wolverines with 12 points and two three-pointers. Camryn DeBose also put up 10 points for Wellington, including a three-pointer.

ABOVE: Wellington’s Camryn Debose works the ball toward the net.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Sports