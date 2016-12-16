Wellington Kicker Logan Robinson Claims The Coveted Lou Groza Award

Wellington High School senior punter and place kicker Logan Robinson recently won the coveted Lou Groza Award. Robinson was a finalist for the Palm Beach County High School Place-Kicker of the Year Lou Groza Award last season, but this year solidified his place in Palm Beach County as the best among the kickers at the award’s 25th anniversary ceremony.

Robinson was the county leader with 10 field goals for the Wolverines. Two of Wellington’s victories this season relied on Robinson’s boot. The first was early in the season in a tight game against rival Royal Palm Beach High School. With less than three minutes remaining, he put up an 18-yard kick to lift the Wolverines to a 10-9 win over the Wildcats.

A monumental moment came in the district title game against Palm Beach Gardens High School. Robinson kicked a total of four field goals in Wellington’s 12-10 win over Palm Beach Gardens. He put up field goals of 27, 22 and 21 yards, but it was the 31-yard game-winner that crowned the Wolverines their second district title in three years. For scoring all of the points, the team carried Robinson off the field in jubilation. The win propelled the Wolverines into the playoffs for the third straight year.

Robinson currently has a NCAA Division I offer from Valparaiso University.

ABOVE: Logan Robinson accepts the Palm Beach County High School Place-Kicker of the Year Lou Groza Award at the ceremony Dec. 5.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Sports