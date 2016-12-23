Wellington Landings Debaters Win Many Awards

On Dec. 14, the Wellington Landings Debate Team competed in its second away tournament of the 2016-17 Palm Beach County Middle School Debate League season.

The tournament was held at Eagles Landing Middle School. The students continued to show improvement in their skills against some of the best competitors in Palm Beach County.

Of the 19 students who attended the tournament from Wellington Landings, 14 came home with awards. Also for the first time this season, novice and varsity chambers in Congress were combined so the first-year students were competing against older competitors. It was a great evening for Wellington Landings debate.

The school had several students win their events and is proud of their continued effort and dedication. These debaters have done a fantastic job representing the school with not only their abilities, but also their sportsmanship and reliance. Wellington Landings looks forward to showcasing the team’s growth in the remaining tournaments of the season.

The following students took home individual awards: Congress Chamber A: Megan Gonzales-Mugaburu (first place), Lance Nelson (fourth place) and Mckenna Wickers (fifth place); Congress Chamber B: Rebeca Lopez-Anzures (fourth place), Lisa Freiheit (fifth place) and Sahit Polineni (sixth place); Congress Chamber C: Alexander Bartley (fourth place), Catherine Paulitz (sixth place) and Jaiden Blinston (best presiding officer); Duo Interpretation: Cheyenne Robinson and Jayna Manohalal (first place); Impromptu: Brian Nguyen; and Public Forum: Matthew McGann and Sophia Osborne (first place).

