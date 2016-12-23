Wellington Landings Students Enjoy Book Fair

The Wellington Landings Middle School annual winter book fair was held Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Barnes & Noble in Wellington.

The event was an amazing showcase of many wonderful student presentations and projects.

Throughout the afternoon, presentations were made by drama, TV production and speech/debate students. Other students talked about their favorite authors.

The Wellington Landings band played, and art, social studies, science and Spanish projects were presented.

Many patrons purchased books to donate to Wellington Landings, as well as to the Title 1 schools in the area.

The school thanks Barnes & Noble for hosting the fair, as well the community, parents, families, staff and students who participated.

ABOVE: Wellington Landings Middle School drama students present at Barnes & Noble.

