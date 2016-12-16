Wellington Landings Students Visit Gove El Bringing Holiday Cheer

A special thanks to eighth-grade guidance counselors Diane Maher and Judy Warren from Wellington Landings Middle School for hosting a special holiday gathering for a group of first-grade students at Gove Elementary School.

This is the eighth year that Wellington Landings National Junior Honor Society students have brought joy to Gove Elementary students.

This year, 32 students partnered with first graders to assist them with hands-on art activities, provide tasty snacks, and give them a book and a stuffed animal of their choice.

Toward the end of the program, a National Junior Honor Society student read a book to everyone. The students were very attentive as the reader did a great job using reading strategies.

ABOVE: Wellington Landings Middle School National Junior Honor Society students recently visited Gove Elementary School first-grade students to bring holiday gifts and provide arts and crafts activities.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Schools