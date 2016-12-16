Wellington Team Wins GPL Tournament In Argentina

Wellington’s own Phelps Media Group LGBT polo team captured the championship title last week in the inaugural international Gay Polo League (GPL) tournament finals at Bautista Heguy’s Chapa Uno Polo Club in General Rodriguez, Argentina.

The Phelps Media Group team included Wellington residents Chip McKenney and Michael Sahakian, and was rounded out by professional polo players Tomas Heguy and Eduardo Heguy of Argentina.

Over the two-day tournament, the Phelps Media Group team established an impressive winning streak, beating RSM 3-2 and Cedar Crest 2-1. The matches were competitive and fun, with players sharing a lot of laughs both on and off the field.

“We have had a fantastic time in Argentina,” said Chip McKenney, president and founder of the Gay Polo League and the CEO of Phelps Media Group. “We are looking forward to taking the GPL further afield and hosting a tournament in England next year. It has been an unforgettable trip.”

Cedar Crest player and Wellington resident Stacie Simpkins was one of two women out on the field.

“I have been playing with the GPL for two years now. The first time was at IPC at the GPL tournament that happens every April,” Simpkins said. “I love playing the GPL. We just laugh through the whole thing!”

The next Gay Polo League tournament will be held in April at the International Polo Club Palm Beach in Wellington. For more information, visit www.gaypolo.com.

Phelps Media Group is the nation’s leader in equestrian marketing, press and public relations. Based in Wellington, the company, founded by Olympian Mason Phelps Jr., caters to a wide variety of clients based in the disciplines of hunters, show jumping, dressage, polo and more.

ABOVE: Phelps Media Group players Eduardo Heguy, Michael Sahakian, Tomas Heguy and Chip McKenney.

