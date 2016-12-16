Western Academy Climbs In Florida Rankings

Linda Terranova, principal of Western Academy Charter School in Royal Palm Beach, recently announced that the new state ranking for schools released by Gov. Rick Scott has Western Academy ranked in the top 17 percent (up from top 20 percent) of all schools in the State of Florida.

The students placed in the top four percent of all schools in the state for math; top seven percent for ELA (English, language arts); and in the top 28 percent of schools for science. The school has been ranked as an “A” school since 2006. It is also “A+” rated by the Florida Consortium of Charter Schools.

“We are absolutely thrilled to see the results and know that of all of our hard work has paid off,” she said. “Our teachers really push their students to go beyond the level of the state standards, and these results are proof of the high-quality instruction they are providing students every day. This ranking is truly outstanding and we could not be more proud.”

ABOVE: Students in a STEAM Gaming Mechanics class.

