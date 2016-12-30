Western Academy Helps PBSO To Bring Holiday Cheer To Local Families In Need

Western Academy Charter School in Royal Palm Beach donated a van full of toys to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office District 9 to help bring holiday cheer to those who need it most. The school also adopted a family and worked with the PBSO and the West Palm Beach Police Department to deliver those gifts. The PBSO thanks Western Academy for helping make a positive difference in the community. Shown below, Western Academy Charter School students present donated toys to PBSO District 9. Shown above, PBSO and West Palm Beach Police Department officials deliver gifts to families during the holidays.

Schools