Western Pines NJHS Lays Wreaths At The South Florida National Cemetery

On Saturday, Dec. 17, Wreaths Across America took place at the South Florida National Cemetery. Hundreds of volunteers placed wreaths at the grave sites of nearly 20,000 veterans who are buried there.

More than 30 members of the Western Pines Middle School National Junior Honor Society volunteered at this civic event.

David Davis, one of the teachers at Western Pines, volunteered and shared the story of his father, Don, who is laid to rest at the cemetery.

Don Davis was a major in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his valor.

ABOVE: Western Pines National Junior Honor Society students at the South Florida National Cemetery.

