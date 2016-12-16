WLMS ‘Dalmatians’ Show A Great Success

Wellington Landings Middle School Drama students held their inaugural production of Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Kids on Dec. 1 and 2. The performances were held at Wellington Elementary School. This adorable adventure is an adaptation of the original Disney classic. Each performance showcased a different leading cast. The ensemble consisted of students of all ability levels.

Students rehearsed for the production over a two-month period, and the outcome was a huge hit. The musical also highlighted the work of the other departments within the Wellington Landings Fine Arts Academy, including dance, chorus, art and computer technology. Several students participated and led in costume/set design and production, audio-visual recording, stage management and sound.

Congratulations to drama teacher Karen Epstein for an outstanding inaugural production. The school also thanks Wellington Elementary for its support, all the parents who assisted with the performance, including Mary Ann Antonucci, Shannon Maisano, Toby Brodtman and many others.

ABOVE: Wellington Landings students participate in 101 Dalmatians Kids.

