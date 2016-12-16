haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne mobil porno seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı porno izle videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin sex izle hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Wolverines Basketball Coasts To Victory Over Hawks

By at December 16, 2016 | 12:04 am | Print

BY GENE NARDI

The Wellington High School boys varsity basketball team hosted rival Seminole Ridge High School on Friday, Dec. 9, and coasted to a 75-44 victory before a capacity crowd.

Wellington’s Trent Frazier led the scoring for the Wolverines with 30 points, including five 3-pointers. The Hawks had difficulty containing Frazier throughout the first half; the Illinois commit played only early on in the second half.

Wellington (5-1) outscored the Hawks 43-16 in the first half. The accuracy of the Wolverines from the outside was damaging to the Seminole Ridge defense. Early, near the end of the first period, the Wolverines sunk back-to-back 3-pointers, from Frazier and Jay Medor, to deflate any Seminole Ridge momentum.

The Hawks (0-8) managed to collect themselves and slow down the Wellington attack. In order to close the margin on the scoreboard, the Hawks put up 17 points in the third, going toe-to-toe with the Wolverines.

Noah Katz and Max Kolb were instrumental in scoring most of the points for the Hawks. Katz was solid on the rebounds and fed the ball to Kolb, who notched 19 points for Seminole Ridge.

The challenge they faced was slowing the Wellington assault. The Wolverines were able to tack on additional points in the second half to keep the Hawk rally out of reach of the lead, and activated the running clock late in the game.

The constant pressure by the Wolverines paid off as they locked in the 75-44 win and improved to 5-1 on the season. Senior Sage Chen-Young had 11 points and a 3-pointer. B.B. Williams put up seven points and a 3-pointer.

Wellington played Jupiter, Forest Hill and Palm Beach Central high schools, while Seminole Ridge played Palm Beach Central and John I. Leonard high schools this week, but results were not available by press time.

ABOVE: Wolverine Jonathan Philistein powers around the Hawk defense.

 

Sports

