Women’s Group To Meet Jan. 5

The January meeting of the Women of the Western Communities will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5 at the Wanderers Club in Wellington.

The mix and mingle happy hour begins at 6 p.m. Be sure to arrive no later than 6:30 p.m. to check in and be seated. The guest fee to attend is $30.

The special guest speaker for the evening will be Mary Cauthen from the YWCA Harmony House. The monthly donation for Harmony House is non-perishable food. This is a great time to clean out cabinets of all those extra supplies you bought for the holidays, and check with family and friends to see if they would like to donate as well. The club’s annual tradition of filling up the Harmony House pantry after the holidays is very needed and helpful.

The board of directors has been working on scheduling a fundraising event, possibly in February, to replace a fundraiser held previously at the International Polo Club Palm Beach. Details will be forthcoming as the event takes shape. Any members interested in helping out are invited to contact club officials.

RSVPs for the Jan. 5 meeting are requested by Dec. 30. For more information, e-mail Mair Armand at mair@wwc-fl.com or call (561) 635-0011, or visit www.womenofthewesterncommunities.org.

