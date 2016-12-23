haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne mobil porno seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı porno izle videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin sex izle hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Women’s Group To Meet Jan. 5

By at December 23, 2016 | 12:03 am | Print

The January meeting of the Women of the Western Communities will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5 at the Wanderers Club in Wellington.

The mix and mingle happy hour begins at 6 p.m. Be sure to arrive no later than 6:30 p.m. to check in and be seated. The guest fee to attend is $30.

The special guest speaker for the evening will be Mary Cauthen from the YWCA Harmony House. The monthly donation for Harmony House is non-perishable food. This is a great time to clean out cabinets of all those extra supplies you bought for the holidays, and check with family and friends to see if they would like to donate as well. The club’s annual tradition of filling up the Harmony House pantry after the holidays is very needed and helpful.

The board of directors has been working on scheduling a fundraising event, possibly in February, to replace a fundraiser held previously at the International Polo Club Palm Beach. Details will be forthcoming as the event takes shape. Any members interested in helping out are invited to contact club officials.

RSVPs for the Jan. 5 meeting are requested by Dec. 30. For more information, e-mail Mair Armand at mair@wwc-fl.com or call (561) 635-0011, or visit www.womenofthewesterncommunities.org.

Briefs

