11 Seminole Ridge Cambridge Students Honored

Eleven Seminole Ridge High School students were treated to breakfast Dec. 16 in recognition for their having earned — based on their scores from the June 2016 exam series — University of Cambridge Advanced International Certificate of Education (AICE) diplomas or Cambridge Learner awards. Congratulations to Ashley Abraham, Kerven Cassion, Alathea Fairweather, Drew Gearhart, Jessica Hammett, Natalie Hogwood, Samantha Mangoni, Alyssa Pace, Shreya Patel, Rowan Pelfrey and Georgia Williams.

Cheerleaders Earn Double Silvers — The Seminole Ridge competition cheerleaders, in an invitational tournament Dec. 18 at Tampa’s Strawberry Crest High School, earned double silvers. The junior varsity team took second place against central Florida’s Bartow High School, while the varsity team, competing against two-time reigning state champions Strawberry Crest, missed the gold by less than a point, and actually had a higher raw score of almost two points. The school is so proud of both teams.

Lady Lifters Take District Gold — The SRHS girls weightlifting team, coached by former Hawk and state champion Cayla Amatulli, took the gold Jan. 7 in districtwide competition with a team score of 52 points. Many of the “lady lifters” will continue on to regional competition: Samantha Abbott, Maria Anselmo, Carsyn Bates, Sydney Beadle, Elena Dingle, Anabel Fernandez, Amy Garro, Koi Jones, Rebecca Roy, Allison Taylor and Lillian Zounis.

Automotive Academy Earns National Certification — After nearly two years of work, the SRHS automotive academy has earned the coveted National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation (NATEF) certification. Congratulations to academy teachers Michael Critchlow and Jason Hardy, and to SRHS program coordinator Ron Lewis, and all who assisted in the certification effort.

NATEF accredits automobile, medium/heavy truck, and collision repair and refinishing technology programs at secondary and post-secondary institutions. These programs meet industry-developed standards that result in students ready to enter the workforce or to continue their education. Since 1983, the NATEF process has resulted in accredited automotive training programs in all 50 states.

Construction Academy Seeks Students for Mentoring Program — The design and construction industry’s largest and most effective high school mentoring program is starting an after-school program at SRHS. The ACE Mentor Program of America, sponsored by Weitz Construction, held an organizational meeting in the academy classrooms on Thursday, Jan. 19 to recruit participants into the program.

The ACE program engages, excites and enlightens high school students about pursuing careers in architecture, construction and engineering. Participants join a team of other students, led by adult mentors, to learn about the various opportunities in the building and construction industry. Team projects, team competitions, and office/jobsite visits are typical program activities.

For more info., contact Stephen Beliech at stephen.beliech@palmbeachschools.org or Doug Strathie at Weitz Construction at (561) 686-5511.

