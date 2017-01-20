ABWA Chapter To Host Talk On Harnessing Stress Feb. 8

The Northern Palm Beach Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association will meet Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the PGA Boulevard Embassy Suites Hotel in Palm Beach Gardens.

Networking is from 6 to 6:30 p.m., with the dinner and program following. The cost is $22, and guests are welcome.

The topic of the February program is “Stop Fighting Pressure.” The February speaker is Aimee Bernstein, executive coach, psychotherapist and author of Stress Less Achieve More.

Bernstein will introduce a mindfulness-in-action approach to help you handle the demands of a busy life; re-center yourself when dealing with difficult people; shift your mood and expand your sense of well-being, confidence and presence; and help you energize fatigued teammates.

Members and guests can expect an engaging presentation and to learn how to turn pressure into your ally and thrive under even the most demanding circumstances.

To make reservations, or for more information, contact Sam Markwell at (561) 644 2384 or Sally Ott at (561) 373-8727. The Embassy Suites Hotel is located at 4350 PGA Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens. For directions to the hotel, contact the Embassy Suites Hotel at (561) 622-1000.

The mission of the American Business Women’s Association is to bring together businesswomen of diverse occupations and to provide opportunities for them to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and national recognition.

ABOVE: Aimee Bernstein

