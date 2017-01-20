Art Society Reception On Jan. 28

The Wellington Art Society, in conjunction with its 11th annual Art Fest on the Green, will host a reception for its latest exhibit on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Wellington Community Center.

Art Fest on the Green will be located nearby at the Wellington Amphitheater, with the entrance to the community center directly across the parking lot.

Light breakfast bites will be provided by Trader Joe’s at the community center reception. A total of 25 paintings by 17 artists are on display, with one section of the gallery space devoted to equine paintings. This is the second exhibit at the new community center, and a worthwhile addendum to Art Fest on the Green.

For more information visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org.

Briefs