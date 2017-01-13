Barnes & Noble Night A Success For Wellington El

On Thursday, Dec. 8, Wellington Elementary School participated in its annual Barnes & Noble Night. Staff, students, friends and families attended the event.

The event featured many holiday performances by classes, the chorus, hand bells, violins and more. Poems were read, cookies were decorated and presents were wrapped. Art pieces, created by the students, were also displayed.

That evening, a percentage of sales was donated to the school’s media department to help buy books for the media center.

Wellington Elementary School thanks everyone who came out to make the night special, as well as Barnes & Noble for hosting this great event.

ABOVE: Betty Watson and Laura Ann Laspisa’s kindergarten classes perform “The Reindeer Hokey Pokey” on stage.

