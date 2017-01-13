‘Beehive’ Returns To Dolly Hand Jan. 23

It has been 18 years since Beehive: The ’60s Musical was presented at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center. The show is back with an all-new production on Monday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

You’ll hear all of your favorite hits from the girl groups of the 1960s: “Downtown,” “To Sir With Love,” “It’s My Party,” “Where The Boys Are,” “Respect” and more. Audiences around the world love this exciting and colorful salute to the women who made the music of the 1960s so special. With 40 beloved hits, the show takes you on a musical journey documenting the dramatic changes that America underwent during the 1960s.

The Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center is located on Palm Beach State College’s Belle Glade Campus at 1977 College Drive in Belle Glade. For more info., call the box office at (561) 993-1160 or visit www.dollyhand.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs