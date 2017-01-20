Big Brothers/Big Sisters Benefit

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties will host “An Evening to Remember” presented by Dex Imaging on Saturday, Feb. 4 at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens. The red carpet affair with keynote speaker State Attorney Dave Aronberg will take place in the British Ballroom from 6 to 11 p.m. For sponsorships, or to register, visit www.mentorbig.org or contact Monique Hall at (772) 678-7671 or mhall@mentorbig.org.

Briefs