Binks Bee Winners To Advance To Regionals

Binks Forest Elementary School held its annual spelling bee earlier this month and broke a school record of 50 rounds. After two hours and more than 57 rounds, three winners were declared. Congratulations to first-place winners Jamie Robinson and Rithvik Proddutoor, and third-place winner Aubyn Gopie. The top two winners will represent Binks Forest in the Regional Southeastern Florida Spelling Bee on Feb. 22 at the Benjamin School in West Palm Beach. Shown above are Gopie, Proddutoor and Robinson.

