Caribbean-Americans for Community Involvement (CAFCI) held its 27th annual New Year’s Eve Gala at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center on Saturday, Dec. 31 with a semi-formal dinner dance featuring a buffet from Chef G, door prizes, dancing, a 50/50 raffle and a midnight champagne toast ringing in 2017. For more information about CAFCI, visit www.cafcipbc.org.

