Calendar For January 13 – January 19, 2017

Saturday, Jan. 14

• Dance Arts Conservatory (11120 S. Crown Way, Suites 3 and 4) will perform Into the Woods Jr. on Jan. 14, 15, 21 and 22. For more information, call (561) 296-1880 or visit www.danceartsconservatory.com.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be held Saturday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Visit www.greenmarketatwellington.com for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Mice Are Nice for ages 2 to 6 on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. Gather ’round for fun stories, songs and a craft featuring squeaky friends. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• Barnes & Noble in Wellington will host “Storytime: How Do Dinosaurs Choose Their Pets?” on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. Call (561) 792-1292 or e-mail crm2100@bn.com for more info.

• The Genealogical Society of Palm Beach County will meet Saturday, Jan. 14 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. in the meeting room at the main library on Summit Blvd. For more info., call (561) 616-3455 or e-mail ancestry@gensocofpbc.org.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Dungeons & Dragons for ages 12 and up on Saturdays, Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. Adventure into the world of Dungeons & Dragons with fellow wizards and warriors. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host RPB Teen Xpressions for ages 12 to 17 on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. Here is your chance to share original poems, writings, art work and more with a group of your peers. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Anime Club for ages 12 to 17 on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. Meet other teens who enjoy watching and talking about anime. Snacks will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• Saturday Night Lights at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center will feature the $75,000 Wellington Regional Medical Center Battle of the Sexes on Saturday, Jan. 14 starting at 7 p.m. For more info., visit www.pbiec.com or call (561) 793-JUMP.

• HomeSafe will host its seventh annual Jump for HomeSafe at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center in Wellington on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. Guests will enjoy premier ringside seating, a buffet dinner, open bar and a silent auction. Tickets can be purchased online at www.jumpforhomesafe.org or by calling (561) 383-9842.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Pink Martini featuring China Forbes on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. Drawing inspiration from classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop, Pink Martini formed to provide more beautiful and inclusive soundtracks for fundraisers that supported civil rights, affordable housing, the environment and other causes. The orchestra still tours the world and performs in 22 languages. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Sunday, Jan. 15

• The Mounts Botanical Garden will host two photography contests, the 10th annual Photography Contest and the second annual Youth Photography Contest. Both contests will take entries from Jan. 15 to Feb. 15. Photographs must be taken at the Mounts Botanical Garden. Details, rules and entry forms for both contests are available at www.mounts.org.

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will hold a bird walk on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 7 a.m. at Green Cay Wetlands (12800 Hagen Ranch Road, Boynton Beach). For more info., call Paul Cummings at (561) 963-9906.

• The Audubon Society of the Everglades will walk and drive Stormwater Treatment Area 1E on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Pre-register at www.auduboneverglades.org.

• The International Polo Club Palm Beach will continue the 2017 winter polo season with the Joe Barry Memorial Cup on Sunday, Jan. 15. For more info., visit www.internationalpoloclub.com or call (561) 204-5687.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host a Book Chat for adults on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. Join in a staff-led discussion of The Bean Trees by Barbara Kingsolver. Copies of the book are available. Light refreshments will be served. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Jay Leno with special guest Emily West on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. For more info., visit www.kravis.org.

Monday, Jan. 16

• The Palm Beach Poetry Festival will be held Monday, Jan. 16 through Saturday, Jan. 21 at Old School Square in Delray Beach, with 15 top poets at numerous ticketed public events, including workshops, readings, talks, interviews, panel discussions and more. For more info., visit www.palmbeachpoetryfestival.org.

• The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society will host Polo for a Purpose on Monday, Jan. 16 at noon at Wellington’s International Polo Club, with a poolside cocktail reception, followed by a gourmet lunch with live and silent auctions, live music by Gipsy Sound Revolution and a high-goal polo match. For more info., call Pamela Payne at (561) 616-8682, e-mail pam.payne@lls.org or visit www.poloforapurpose.org.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Vadim Gluzman on violin on Monday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Art for Adults: Open Studio for ages 16 and up on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. Develop the fundamentals of perspective, shadowing, proportions and balance. Graphite and various other media will be provided, as well as guidance from an instructor should you need it. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Paper Airplane Contest for ages 5 to 12 on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2:30 p.m. Create your own paper airplane and compete against your peers. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Zen Doodling for Adults on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy an hour of doodling in the Zentangle style. Meditate and relax while creating works of art. All materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present a Gospel Gala featuring Kirk Franklin on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

• Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor (3475 W. Woolbright Road, Boynton Beach) will host Dr. Abe Fenster, who will teach Kabbalah, on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. For more info., call (561) 968-0688 or visit www.ldorvador.org.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Compagnie Hervé Koubi: What The Day Owes To The Night on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Born and raised in France with Algerian roots, Hervé Koubi is hailed as one of Europe’s most distinctive choreographers. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

• The Wellington Recreation Department will take registrations until Wednesday, Jan. 18 for its Spring Girls Softball League. All levels of players are welcome to join this program for girls ages 4 to 14. Games will be played at the Tiger Shark Cove softball complex (13800 Greenbriar Blvd.). Call (561) 791-4005 or visit www.wellingtonfl.gov/athletics for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Presidents and Their First Ladies, Dramatically Speaking: Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln for adults on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. William and Sue Wills bring to life the story of the president and his first lady. Pre-register in person or online at www.pbclibrary.org/presidents-2017.

• The Women’s Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County will host Business Development Board President & CEO Kelly Smallridge to discuss the state of the local economy on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 11:30 a.m. at Career Source Palm Beach County (3400 Belvedere Blvd., West Palm Beach). Visit www.womenschamber.biz for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “Storytelling: I’ll Tell You Mine, If You’ll Tell Me Yours” for adults on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. Explore the art of storytelling. Spontaneous group participation may occur. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Musical Toddlers & Tykes for children under 4 on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 3:30 p.m. Join in a jam session with favorite songs and lots of instruments. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Village of Wellington will hold a Neighborhood Watch Meeting in the Wisteria community on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• A Quarter Auction will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center (151 Civic Center Way) to raise money for the South Florida Hitmen Baseball Team to go to Cooperstown. Contact Julie Bryant at (561) 797-1501 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Coloring Club for adults on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Color for fun and relaxation with other coloring enthusiasts. Coloring pages and materials will be provided, or bring your own coloring book to work on. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Anime Otaku Club for ages 12 and up on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Hang out, watch anime, play games and eat snacks while you talk with friends about all the coolest stuff from Japan. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Kenny Rogers: Final World Tour with special guest Linda Davis on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. For more info., visit www.kravis.org.

Thursday, Jan. 19

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present the Martin & Lewis Tribute Show from Thursday, Jan. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 22. Artists Tom Stevens and Tony Lewis revisit one of the most famous comedy duos of all time, Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

• The Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival will be held Thursday, Jan. 19 through Feb. 12, with opening night at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts with a special screening of On The Map, the true story of Israel’s 1977 basketball team. For more info., visit www.pbjff.org.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Starry Night Painting for ages 6 to 12 on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 2:30 p.m. Use Van Gogh’s art as inspiration to create your own masterpieces. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Village of Wellington will host a Food Truck Invasion at the Wellington Amphitheater on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Western Business Alliance will hold a social event on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Cobblestone Grill & Bar (10233 Okeechobee Blvd., Royal Palm Beach). For more info., visit www.thewesternbusinessalliance.com.

• The Women’s Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County will host a Tri-Chamber Networking Mixer at the South Florida Fair Hospitality Center on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with the Black Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County. Visit www.womenschamber.biz for more info.

• The Wellington Chamber of Commerce will present the first in a series of three advanced social media strategy sessions on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. at Suri West (13410 South Shore Blvd., Wellington) featuring branding expert Jeremy Haynes. Visit www.wellingtonchamber.com for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Mason Jar Meals: Brownie Mix for adults on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Fill a mason jar with layered ingredients for a delicious brownie mix. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

Friday, Jan. 20

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present the Miami City Ballet from Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 22. For more info., visit www.kravis.org.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Tai Chi for adults on Friday, Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. Experience meditation in motion through the natural and flowing movements of Tai Chi. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “Follow Me, Robot!” for ages 8 and up on Friday, Jan. 20 at 4 p.m. Check out the library’s newest tech toy, Ozobot Bit, and explore the imaginative side of robotics while learning about logic and computer coding. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Toddler Art Time for ages 1 and 2 on Friday, Jan. 20 at 3:30 or 4:30 p.m. Bring the little ones to this experiential art class. Dress to get messy. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• Chabad of Royal Palm Beach will hold Shabbat in Zimbabwe on Friday, Jan. 20 with a candle lighting at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. with guest speaker Sharon Frankel, who was born and raised in Zimbabwe. For more info., e-mail rabbizevis@gmail.com, call (561) 225-1766 or visit www.jewishroyalpalm.com.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present the Downton Abbey Road: The Best of Britain starring Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano on Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Calendar