Calendar For January 20 – January 26, 2017

Saturday, Jan. 21

• The Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding Center will participate in the Special Olympic County Games at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center’s Van Kampen Arena (13500 South Shore Blvd., Wellington) on Saturday, Jan. 21. Call (561) 792-9900 or visit www.vinceremos.org for more info.

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will hold a beginner’s backpacking event on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22 in the Dupuis Management Area. Call Scott at (561) 441-1251 to RSVP.

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will walk in Okeeheelee Park (7715 Forest Hill Blvd.) on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 a.m. Call Margaret at (561) 324-3543 for more info.

• The Audubon Society of the Everglades will walk in Peaceful Waters Park (11700 Pierson Road, Wellington) on Saturday, Jan 21 at 8 a.m. Visit www.auduboneverglades.org for more info.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be held Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Stories & Songs for You/ Cuentos y Canciones para Ti for ages 2 and up on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10:30 a.m. Students from the John I. Leonard High School Club La Casa de Las Americas and the International Spanish Academy will read stories and act them out in both Spanish and English. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Hunting Safety for adults on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission will discuss hunting and firearm safety. Learn about the many hunting safety courses and education programs. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host an Acoustic Java Jam for adults on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. Experience a caffeinated collection of local talent or bring your acoustic instruments and jam out. Coffee will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Lego Builders Club for ages 5 to 12 on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2:30 p.m. Use Lego bricks to work on creative projects. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• Pet Haven Rescue will host its third annual Casino Night: Going to the Dogs on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Wellington National Golf & Equestrian Club (400 Binks Forest Drive, Wellington) to benefit Pet Haven Rescue’s cage-free animal sanctuary in Loxahatchee Groves. Funding will support low/no cost spaying, neutering, vaccinations, micro-chipping, veterinary care, training, housing and feeding expenses. Tickets are $175 per person and can be purchased at www.pethavenrescue.org. Contact Dorothy DeMartino at ddm918@outlook.com or (561) 282-7022 for more info.

• Saturday Night Lights at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center will feature the FEI $86,000 Marshall & Sterling Insurance Grand Prix CSI 2* on Saturday, Jan. 21 starting at 7 p.m. For more info., visit www.pbiec.com or call (561) 793-JUMP.

Sunday, Jan. 22

• The Audubon Society of the Everglades will walk and drive in STA-2 in southwest Palm Beach County on Sunday, Jan. 22 from 8 a.m. to noon. Visit www.auduboneverglades.org to pre-register.

• The International Polo Club Palm Beach will continue the 2017 winter polo season with the Joe Barry Memorial Cup Final on Sunday, Jan. 22. For more info., visit www.internationalpoloclub.com or call (561) 204-5687.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host a Miniature Garden Workshop for adults on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. Create a basic miniature garden for indoors, outdoors or patio. Plants, potting medium, containers and accessories will be provided, or bring your own small cup, planter, basket, bowl or other container. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Norton Museum of Art will present pianist Yoko Sata Kothari in Family Ties on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m., who will perform music inspired by mothers, fathers, brothers and others. From Baroque to modern, the program features work by Bach, Brahms and Suk. For more info., call (561) 832-5196 or visit www.norton.org.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Spend the Night with Billy Crystal featuring special guest Bonnie Hunt on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. For more info., visit www.kravis.org.

Monday, Jan. 23

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Craft-a-Palooza for ages 2 to 8 on Monday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. Create multiple crafts from fun selections. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Mounts Botanical Garden will present Succulents: The Crown Jewels of the Garden on Monday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. Learn about these versatile plants and the various ways to use them in landscapes. Visit www.mounts.org or call (561) 233-1757 for more info.

• The Community of Hope Church (14055 Okeechobee Blvd.) will offer a free eight-week course for new mothers starting Monday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Topics to be covered include prenatal care, labor and delivery, basic baby care, safety and nurturing of your infant. Pre-register at newmom@communityofhope.church or call (561) 753-8883.

• Beehive: The ’60s Musical will be at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center (1977 College Drive, Belle Glade) on Monday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m. With 40 beloved hits, the show takes you on a musical journey documenting the dramatic changes that America underwent during the 1960s. For more info., call (561) 993-1160 or visit www.dollyhand.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Coloring for Adults: Chinese New Year for ages 16 and up on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. It’s the Year of the Red Fire Rooster. Explore the color and vibrancy of the Chinese New Year. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The third reunion for alumni of the Old Loxahatchee Schoolhouse will take place Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. at the schoolhouse, which is now located at Yesteryear Village at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Anyone who attended the two-room school house is invited to attend the reunion. For more info., call Brenda Kilgore at (561) 236-8748.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Club Pokémon for ages 6 to 12 on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. Bring your DS or Pokémon cards to show off, battle, trade and make new friends, or try your hand at a Pokécraft. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Meet the Author: Thomas Swick for adults on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. Swick, a former Sun-Sentinel travel editor, discusses his latest book, The Joys of Travel and Stories That Illuminate Them, a collection of essays and stories exploring what the author considers the seven fundamental pleasures of travel. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Wellington Village Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Wellington Municipal Complex. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host a Book Discussion for adults on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. Join in a discussion of Neil Gaiman’s modern fairy tale, The Ocean at the End of the Lane. Pick up a copy of the book when you register. Call (561) 790-6030 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Cool Coloring for ages 5 to 12 on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 2:30 p.m. Chill out with Zen-inspired coloring pages. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host After-School Art: Glow in the Dark for ages 7 to 10 on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 3:30 p.m. Make crazy cool glow-in-the-dark art you can wear or put up in your room. Dress to get messy. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Village of Wellington will hold a Neighborhood Watch Meeting in Guilford Villas on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Teen Takeover for ages 12 to 17 on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. Enjoy Wii games, board games and more. Bring a friend or make new ones. Snacks will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Young Professionals’ Xcelerate Wellington 2.0 competition will take place Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Wanderers Club from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be lite bites provided starting at 5:30 p.m. The winner and check presentation for the $10,000 grant and the “Homegrown” People’s Choice Award will be done at the end of the program. Visit www.xceleratewellington.com for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Teen Trivia for ages 12 and up on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. How well do you know pop culture, movies and more? Test your knowledge and your teamwork skills. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host its Book Discussion Series: Think Differently for adults on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Join the Wellington Library Book Club to read and discuss stories about people who may think and see the world differently than you do. The series begins with The Silver Linings Playbook by Matthew Quick. Pick up a copy at the research services desk. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

Thursday, Jan. 26

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Year of the Rooster: Chinese New Year Lanterns for ages 7 to 11 on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. Celebrate Chinese New Year by making Chinese-inspired lanterns. All materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Village of Wellington will host a Food Truck Invasion at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host DIY Resources for adults on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. Do you enjoy home improvement projects? Are you a crafter looking for inspiration? Library staff will feature the most popular resources for DIY projects. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Aquila Theatre: Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Nile on Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for info.

Friday, Jan. 27

• The Palm Beach Opera will present Giacomo Puccini’s Madama Butterfly from Friday. Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. Call (561) 833-7888 or visit www.pbopera.org or www.kravis.org for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Introduction to Meditation for adults on Friday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host “Groundhog, Can You See My Shadow?” for ages 3 to 6 on Friday, Jan. 27 at 3:30 p.m. Punxsutawney Phil comes out of his burrow on Groundhog Day and predicts how much longer winter will last. Learn about shadows, hibernation and read stories about groundhogs. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

