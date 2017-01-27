Calendar For January 27 – February 2, 2017

Saturday, Jan. 28

• The Palm Beach Opera will present Giacomo Puccini’s Madama Butterfly on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. Call (561) 833-7888 or visit www.pbopera.org or www.kravis.org for more info.

• The 2017 Gene Scott Trophy Tournament between the International Tennis Club of the United States and the Bahamas International Club will continue on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Wellington Tennis Center. For more info., call the Wellington Tennis Center at (561) 791-4775.

• The 26th annual Susan G. Komen South Florida Race for the Cure will take place Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Meyer Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. Thousands of breast cancer supporters, survivors and their loved ones will come together for the event. For more info., call (561) 514-3020 or visit www.komensouthflorida.org.

• The Audubon Society of the Everglades will walk in the Grassy Waters Preserve (8264 Northlake Blvd.) on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8 to 11 a.m. Visit www.auduboneverglades.org to pre-register.

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will hike nine miles on the Apoxee Wilderness Trail (3125 N. Jog Road, West Palm Beach) on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8 a.m. Call (561) 859-1954 for more info.

• The Wellington Art Society will host its 11th annual Art Fest on the Green at the Wellington Amphitheater from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. For more info., visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org.

• The Wellington Art Society will host a reception for its latest exhibit on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Wellington Community Center. A total of 25 paintings by 17 artists are on display, with one section of the gallery space devoted to equine paintings. For more info., visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org.

• The Mounts Botanical Garden will hold Member Appreciation Day on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.mounts.org or call (561) 233-1757 for more info.

• The Mounts Botanical Garden will present “The Art of Macro Photography: Butterflies” on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10:30 a.m. with nature photographer Alan Chin Lee. Visit www.mounts.org or call (561) 233-1757 for more info.

• Barnes & Noble in Wellington will host a Lego Batman Movie Event on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. Kids will receive a poster and two trading cards, while supplies last. For more info., visit stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2100.

• The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach will celebrate the Chinese New Year in honor of the museum’s world-class collection of Chinese art on Saturday, Jan. 28 from noon to 8 p.m. For more info., call (561) 832-5196 or visit www.norton.org.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host an Electric Java Jam for adults on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. Get amped with this plugged-in edition of the library’s music jam. Coffee will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host a Mad Hatter Tea Party for ages 4 to 8 on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m. Join the Mad Hatter and his friends at this special event. Share some juice, munch on some biscuits, play dress up and make a “mad hat” craft while pretending to be in the world of Alice in Wonderland. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• Saturday Night Lights at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center will feature the $130,000 Adequan Grand Prix CSI 3* on Saturday, Jan. 28 starting at 7 p.m. For more info., visit www.pbiec.com or call (561) 793-JUMP.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing by the Aquilla Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Sunday, Jan. 29

• Amber’s Animal Outreach will host a Puppy Bowl Adoption Event on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Furs & Feathers Resort (1016 Clearwater Place, West Palm Beach). There will be vendors, food sales, face painting, cheerleaders, a DJ, puppies up for adoption and performers while puppies rest between playing football. For more info., visit www.aaodog.org.

• All In For Firefighters, a group of firefighters and community members dedicated to making a difference in Palm Beach County, will host its ninth annual Butch Smith Poker Classic on Sunday, Jan. 29 at noon at the Palm Beach Kennel Club. For more info., visit www.allinforfirefighters.com.

• The International Polo Club Palm Beach will continue the 2017 winter polo season with the Ylvisaker Cup on Sunday, Jan. 29. For more info., visit www.internationalpoloclub.com or call (561) 204-5687.

Monday, Jan. 30

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host “We Love Books!” for ages 6 to 10 on Monday, Jan. 30 at 2:30 p.m. Listen to great picture books and hear about chapter books you’ll want to read. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Art for Adults: Watercolor Basics for ages 16 and up on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. Learn the basics of one of the most beautiful and versatile mediums in art. All materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Super Shrinky Art for ages 8 and up on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. Make a key chain, charm, bookmark or other treasure. Trace, color and create your own shrinkable plastic art featuring unique designs or some of your favorite cartoon and anime characters. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• Artrageous, an interactive art and music experience, will be presented at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center (1977 College Drive, Belle Glade) on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. A team of artists will paint at electric speed accompanied by vocals, choreography, live music and audience interaction. For more info., (561) 993-1160 or visit www.dollyhand.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will feature Beautiful: The Carole King Musical from Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 5. For more info., visit www.kravis.org.

• American Legion Auxiliary Unit #367 of Royal Palm Beach will meet Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Palms West Presbyterian Church (13689 Okeechobee Blvd., Loxahatchee Groves). For more info., call Marge Herzog at (561) 798-9875 or Joan Shewmake at (561) 792-2317.

• The Palm Beach State College Foundation will welcome rap star Armando Christian Perez, professionally known as “Pitbull,” on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 11:30 a.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts for its 2017 STEAM Luncheon. Pitbull, a first generation Cuban-American, will discuss the importance of education, as well as how music, math and science are closely related. For more info., visit www.palmbeachstate.edu/foundation/steam or call (561) 868-3450.

• The Village of Wellington will hold a Neighborhood Watch Meeting for Stonegate at the Community Services Office on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Anti-Valentine’s Day for ages 12 and up on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m. Who needs romance? Celebrate “Singles Awareness Day” with sweets, games and friends. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor (3475 W. Woolbright Road, Boynton Beach) will continue its community sing-a-long series on Wednesdays, Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. Have fun learning and singing songs together. Easy-to-read song sheets are provided. For more info., call (561) 968-0688 or e-mail info@ldorvador.org.

• Dressage Under the Stars is returning to Wellington this year for one night only to raise money for cancer research on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Palm Beach Polo & Country Club. Visit www.dressageunderthestars.com for more info.

Thursday, Feb. 2

• The Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce will host an Economic Forum Luncheon featuring Palm Beach Post Publisher Tim Burke on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the West Palm Beach Marriott (1001 Okeechobee Blvd.). For more info., visit www.cpbchamber.com.

• The Village of Wellington will host a Food Truck Invasion at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. with live music by the White Acres Duo at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Women of the Western Communities will meet Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Wanderers Club in Wellington. A mix and mingle will be at 6 p.m. with the meeting at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Joan Manning, the first president of what was then called the Wellington Women’s Club. Call Mair Armand at (561) 635-0011 or e-mail mair.armand1@gmail.com for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host a Writer’s Critique Workshop for adults on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. Share, offer and accept constructive criticism to improve your fiction, nonfiction and poetry in a supportive atmosphere. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

Friday, Feb. 3

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will feature Balé Folclórico da Bahia on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. For more info., visit www.kravis.org.

• The public will come together on Friday, Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to share a communal meal of soup and bread at the Episcopal Church at Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach in an effort to fight hunger at Empty Bowls Palm Beach 2017 to benefit the Palm Beach County Food Bank. For more info., visit www.pbcfoodbank.org or call (561) 670-2518, ext. 313.

• Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding Center supporters will gather at the International Polo Club Palm Beach for the 30th Annual Benefit Dinner & Auction on the evening of Friday, Feb. 3. Guests will enjoy the Buck Off mechanical bull riding championships, a silent and live auction, as well as a celebration of the triumphs at Vinceremos. For more info., visit www.vinceremos.org.

• The Village of Wellington will host a free screening of Finding Dory on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 Forest Hill Blvd.). Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

Saturday, Feb. 4

• The Green Market at Wellington will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Visit www.greenmarketatwellington.com for more info.

• The annual Palm Beach County Dark Sky Festival will take place at the Okeeheelee Nature Center on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 5 to 10 p.m. The festival is a fun, free, family event with the chance to learn about the night sky. For more info., visit www.co.palm-beach.fl.us/erm/darkskyfest.

• The Village of Wellington will hold its “Sweet Dreams in Candy Land” Father Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Village Park. The dance is designed for daughters ages 5 to 14. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Great Charity Challenge, presented by Fidelity Investments, will take place Saturday, Feb. 4 during Saturday Night Lights at the Winter Equestrian Festival at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center. For more info., visit www.gcc.coth.com.

