Caryn Feldman Named Administrator At Boynton’s Temple Shaarei Shalom

Temple Shaarei Shalom is delighted to introduce and welcome one of its own, Caryn Feldman, as the new temple administrator.

Feldman was Temple Shaarei Shalom president from 2013-16 and served as vice president of administration for four years.

Feldman offers the temple and the community a varied background in nonprofit organization, administration, planning and fundraising. Feldman received her master’s degree in public health administration from Rutgers University in New Jersey.

She and her husband, Erik, live in Lake Worth and enjoy all outdoor activities. They have two sons, David who will attend the University of Central Florida in fall 2017, and Adam, who is a junior at Palm Beach Central High School.

Temple Shaarei Shalom is located at 9085 Hagen Ranch Road in Boynton Beach. For more information about the temple, visit www.tssboynton.org or call (561) 364-9054.

ABOVE: New temple administrator Caryn Feldman.

