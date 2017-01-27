Celebrity Bartending Event Feb. 2

The American Cancer Society and the Relay for Life will hold a Celebrity Bartending Fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Grille Fashion Cuisine (12300 South Shore Blvd., Wellington) with silent auctions, raffles and great food. Bartenders will include Wellington Mayor Anne Gerwig, Councilwoman Tanya Siskind, Martin Pepa, Marlon Cox, Scott Lend, Melissa Ganzi, Char Ramos, Alex Hamer and Johnny Myers. A portion of the night’s proceeds benefit the Relay for Life of Western Palm Beach County. Admission is $10 and includes one drink. For more info., call Marisa Pence at (561) 999-4395 or mfpence@hotmail.com.

Briefs