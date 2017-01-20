Chamber’s ColorFest 5K Set For Feb. 19

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the second annual Wellington ColorFest 5K, taking place Sunday, Feb. 19 at Village Park in Wellington.

Join the chamber as it celebrates 21 years in the community. ColorFest, co-sponsored by the Village of Wellington, promotes healthiness and camaraderie by bringing the community together. There will be pre-race warmups, live music, food vendors, healthy snacks, health and wellness exhibitors, a pre-event kickoff, swag bags and more.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, call (561) 792-6525 or visit www.wellingtonchamber.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs