County Launches New Emergency Alert System

Palm Beach County has launched AlertPBC, the county’s new emergency alert and notification system.

Through AlertPBC, residents and visitors of Palm Beach County can opt-in to receive emergency notifications via phone call, text message and/or e-mail.

AlertPBC will be used to notify those who opt-in of imminent threats to health and safety. Those who register can choose which weather hazards they would like to be alerted of. Only hazardous weather that is or will affect one of the addresses in their profile will be sent to them.

“We are excited to add AlertPBC as another resource for our residents and visitors to assist them in becoming better prepared for disasters,” said Division of Emergency Management Director Bill Johnson.

Registrants can also choose which communities they would like to receive public safety notifications from. Countywide public safety notifications will be received automatically.

To register for AlertPBC, visit www.readypbc.com.

Briefs