County Water Utilities Department To Flush Lines With Chlorine

By at January 6, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

To maintain high water quality in the county’s water distribution system, the Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department will temporarily modify the disinfection process used to treat drinking water.

The county will use a somewhat stronger disinfection process to produce chlorine residual instead of a chloramine residual from Jan. 16 through Jan. 31. The county will also increase hydrant flushing during this time. This is a preventive maintenance process.

Customers served by the Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department may notice a slight chlorine taste or odor in their tap water during this period. These temporary conditions will not cause adverse health effects.

If you are especially sensitive to the taste or odor of chlorine, keep an open container of drinking water in your refrigerator for a few hours to allow the chlorine to dissipate.

Users of home dialysis machines, owners of tropical fish, and managers of stores and restaurants with fish and shellfish holding tanks are advised to seek professional advice, since the method for removing chlorine residuals differs from removing chloramine residuals from tap water.

This process will not affect customers in Belle Glade, Pahokee and South Bay.

Should you need more information on this change in the water treatment process, call the Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department at (561) 740-4600, option 1.

