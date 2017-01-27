Crime Stoppers Motorcycle Ride Set For Jan. 29

Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County will host its seventh annual Cruizin’ for Crime Stoppers Motorcycle Ride on Sunday, Jan. 29 to bring awareness to the organization and raise money for the rewards program.

The event is expected to bring together 600 motorcycle riders. This “safe” ride will be fully escorted by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and will take riders on a 100-mile journey through Palm Beach County.

Gates open at 9:30 a.m. at the Wellington Municipal Complex (12300 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Kickstands go up at approximately 10:30 a.m., and riders will travel to Lake Okeechobee in Pahokee, where they will rest and prepare for the remainder of the ride. The event will conclude at Downtown Abacoa in Jupiter. Thanks to the event’s sponsors, attendee registration includes many additions to the ride, such as breakfast and beverages provided by U.S. Bank. Lunch will be provided by Cheney Brothers and J.J. Muggs, while listening to music from local rock band Southside Blues. This event is open to everyone in the community.

For more information, or to purchase tickets to the Cruizin’ for Crime Stoppers Motorcycle Ride, visit www.cruizinforcrimestoppers.info/registration or call Heidi Schalk at (561) 385-1500.

Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County is a civilian volunteer nonprofit organization. Crime Stoppers has solved more than 7,385 cases, made more than 4,850 arrests and recovered more than $50,000 in narcotics in Palm Beach County.

