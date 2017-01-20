Deborah LaFogg Docherty Featured At Art Society Meeting

The Wellington Art Society held its monthly meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Wellington Community Center. Members brought their artwork to show. Artist Deborah LaFogg Docherty gave a demonstration of creating artwork using pastels with underpainting. There was also a raffle of member artwork, and Corinne Ingerman donated about 100 art-themed books to be sold to raise money for Wellington Art Society projects and scholarships. For more info., visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org.

