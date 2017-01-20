Dolly Hand To Host ‘Gulliver’s Travels’ Jan. 21

The Missoula Children’s Theatre’s 23rd annual production at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center in Belle Glade will be Gulliver’s Travels, featuring more than 40 local children, on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Missoula adaption of Gulliver’s Travels is an out-of-this-world original sci-fi musical adventure. With his spaceship wrecked and his trusty computer on the fritz, brave explorer Gulliver finds himself lost in space. While transporting from world to world, Gulliver discovers fighting aliens, foolish Yahoos, robots and more — all who need just as much help from Gulliver as Gulliver needs from them.

Gulliver will be played by Dakota Ali and Myles Swindle, and his trusty computer JCN is Mia Elrod. They will be joined by a cast made up of local children. Serving as assistant directors will be Shelby Murray and Mellainy Spooner.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Belle Glade is brought to you by Palm Beach State College with support from the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida, the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County and the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs.

The Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center at Palm Beach State College in Belle Glade is located at 1977 College Drive. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children age 3 to grade 12 and are available at the box office and at the door. For more information, call the box office at (561) 993-1160.

