Empty Bowls Fundraiser To Benefit The Palm Beach County Food Bank

The public will come together on Friday, Feb. 3 to share a simple communal meal of soup and bread at the Episcopal Church at Bethesda-by-the-Sea (141 S. County Road, Palm Beach) in an effort to fight hunger at Empty Bowls Palm Beach 2017. The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to benefit the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

For a donation of $25, patrons will select a beautiful handmade ceramic bowl and choose from more than three dozen soups prepared and donated by some of the finest chefs and enjoy artisan breads donated by Old School Bakery.

They will take home the handmade bowl as a reminder of all the empty bowls of the hungry in Palm Beach County. Takeout orders are also available on many of the soups and can be placed at www.bbts.org/serve/feeding-in-february1.

Soup providers include Avocado Grill, Bistro Chez Jean-Pierre, Bath and Tennis Club, the Beach Club, the Breakers Hotel, C’est Si Bon Gourmet Grocer, the Chesterfield Hotel, Chez L’epicier, Cholo Soy, Cucina Dell’arte, E.R. Bradley’s Saloon, Gourmet Galaxy, Grato Restaurant, the Hilton Hotel, Island Bee, Kitchen, LaSirena, Meat Market, Nick & Johnnie’s, Palm Beach Catch, Palm Beach Country Club, Palm Beach Grill, Pastry Heaven, Pistache, Publix Palm Beach, the Regional, the Sailfish Club, Table 26, Ta-boo, Testa’s and Trevini Ristorante.

For more info., call (561) 670-2518, ext. 314, or visit www.pbcfoodbank.org.

ABOVE: Empty Bowls Co-Vice Chair Lee Daniels, Rev. James Harlan, co-chairs Dietmar and Patricia Reichenbacher, Palm Beach County Food Bank Executive Director Perry Borman, Rev. Kimberly Still, Honorary Chair Emeritus Sid Rittman and Co-Vice Chair Amy Tilley.

