Equestrian Trails Creates Mardi Gras Mask For The Fair

Palm Beach County schools were able to design and decorate items that are hanging in the Main Expo Building at the South Florida Fair to help celebrate this year’s fair theme, New Orleans. A Mardi Gras mask was created by fifth-grade Equestrian Trails Elementary School students Christopher Polin, Brianna Murphy, Kaylee Quinter and Emily Gross (shown above), with the assistance of Jennifer Jenkins. Not pictured, but also helping, was Carley Schenkman. These talented students were chosen because of their interest in art, and they worked extremely hard in recent months using paint, glitter, beads and fabric to create this beautiful mask to celebrate the fair’s Mardi Gras theme.

Schools